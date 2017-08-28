First meeting for rivals at US Open?

Their rivalry has stretched 13 years and 37 matches but Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have not met at the US Open, an anomaly which seems certain to be corrected after a host of rivals limped out of contention.

Nadal, back on top of the world rankings for the first time in three years, is a two-time winner in New York, his 2010 and 2013 titles forming part of his 15-slam portfolio which was embellished by a record 10th French Open in June.

Federer, the five-time US champion from 2004 to 2008, is bidding for a 20th major and third of the year after capturing the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

Victory in the men's final on September 10 would also make the 36-year-old the oldest US Open champion of the modern era and oldest overall since Bill Tilden in 1929.

The path to the title for Nadal and Federer has been eased.

World No 2 Andy Murray, the 2012 champion, withdrew on Saturday after failing to recover from a hip injury.

Two-time winner Novak Djokovic has already shut down his season to recover from an elbow injury and defending champion Stan Wawrinka faces knee surgery.

With Kei Nishikori, the 2014 runner-up, and Milos Raonic also injured, five of the current world top 11 will be missing when the tournament starts on Monday.