Sharapova wins Slam return, ousts Halep at US Open

Former world number one Maria Sharapova made a triumphant return to Grand Slam competition Monday after a 15-month doping ban, outlasting second-ranked Simona Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the US Open.

The 30-year-old Russian, who had only one hardcourt tuneup match due to a nagging forearm injury, swatted 60 winners with 64 unforced errors, setting the tempo and baffling Halep at times in a tension-packed thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"This girl has a lot of grit," Sharapova said of herself. "And she's not going anywhere."

Sharapova, who tested positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open, improved to 7-0 in her all-time rivalry with Halep, extending her mastery over the 25-year-old Romanian.

"I just thought this was another day, another opportunity, another match but this was so much more," Sharapova said.

"You sometimes wonder why you put in all the work and this is exactly why."