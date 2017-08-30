Nadal takes first step towards Federer US Open showdown

World number one Rafa Nadal dismissed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (6) 6-2 6-2 to ease into the US Open second round on Tuesday, setting the Spaniard on a collision course for a long overdue Flushing Meadows showdown with Roger Federer.

While the year's final grand slam is only just underway tennis fans have circled September 8 when, if all goes to form, Nadal and Federer would meet in the last four to decide a place in the final.

One of the great rivalries in sport, Federer, a five-times US Open winner and Nadal, twice champion, have clashed 37 times over the years but never have they stood across the net on Flushing Meadows' hardcourts.

On French Open clay, Wimbledon's manicured lawns and in Australian heat, the elegant Swiss maestro and muscular Spaniard have played for titles and while no trophy would be on the line a New York meeting would still have the Big Apple buzzing.