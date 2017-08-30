Vettel risks losing the championship lead at Italian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has been on the podium at Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix for the past two years but anything less than a win on Sunday could cost the German the lead in the Formula One championship.

The Ferrari driver is only seven points clear of Lewis Hamilton, the difference between first and second place, with his Mercedes rival fresh from last weekend's pole-to-flag success in Belgium and 5-4 up on race wins.

Hamilton won at Monza in 2014 and 2015 and was runner-up last year to now-retired team mate and eventual champion Nico Rosberg.

The Briton has also been on pole at the 'Pista Magica' for the past three years.

But Ferrari have closed the gap and Vettel can count on a wave of local support at the historic Milanese track where he took his first grand prix victory with Toro Rosso in 2008.