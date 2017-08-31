Bond of brothers as South African Anderson thrives on family matters

If Kevin Anderson reaches the US Open last 16 on Friday, he'll give a hat tip to his younger brother, whose dreams of also making it as a professional were shattered by injury.

The 31-year-old South African won't have to go too far to celebrate with sibling Greg, who now works as a tennis academy director in nearby Connecticut.

"We grew up together and spent thousands of hours practicing," Anderson told AFP on Wednesday after making the third round with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Ernests Gulbis of Latvia.

Greg, younger by 18 months, played on the third-tier Futures tour after college in the United States but injuries ended his hopes of going further.

However, he always hits with his big brother when he comes to the US Open.