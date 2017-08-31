Sport

Wind blows cycle tour start across Cape Town

31 August 2017 - 13:16 By Dave Chambers
After howling gales forced the cancellation of this year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour‚ the start has been moved for 2018.
Image: Gallo Images

The 35‚000 cyclists taking part in the 109km ride around the Cape Peninsula on March 11 will set off from the Grand Parade‚ which is more sheltered than the traditional start in Hertzog Boulevard.

Race organiser David Bellairs said on Thursday the move meant cyclists would not have to contend with the vortices created by tunnels at the Civic Centre.

“An extensive amount of work has gone into understanding and looking into risk-mitigation procedures and we are in the process of revising our wind guidelines as they relate to the start‚ route and finish precinct‚” he said.

Moving the start to the Grand Parade would offer other improvements‚ such as a breakfast hospitality area‚ and avoid the need to close the MyCiTi bus station in Hertzog Boulevard.

Bellairs confirmed that every rider who entered and registered for the 2017 tour would receive a preferential entry for 2018. General and international entry applications will open on September 20.

 - TimesLIVE

