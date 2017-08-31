Young gun Zverev beaten by Coric at US Open

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev had his bid for a maiden grand slam title come to a crushing end on Wednesday when Borna Coric rallied for a 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 7-6 (4) victory in the second round of the US Open.

The two 20-year-olds may be part of tennis's next generation but the German and Croat have gone toe-to-toe on court since they were youngsters.

The clash was not even the first time the two have met at Flushing Meadows with Coric beating Zverev in the U.S. Open junior boys semi-finals on the way to winning the title in 2013.

As professionals Zverev and Coric have met once, where the Croat came out on top with a three-set victory in the opening round at Cincinnati in 2015.

Despite crossing paths over the years Zverev insisted that the two players do not have a history -- yet.