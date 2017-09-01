Federer, Nadal battle through at US Open, women's draw takes hit

Former champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battled into the US Open last 32 on Thursday while the women's draw lost the fifth seed from its top eight.

Federer recorded his 80th career win in New York but he needed five sets for the second successive match before claiming a 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Mikhail Youzhny.

It was his 17th win in 17th meetings with the grizzled Russian, who, at 35, is his junior by just one year.

World number one Nadal, meanwhile, saw off Japan's world 121 Taro Daniel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 after being blown off court in the first set.

Federer, 36, and the five-time champion at the US Open, next faces another 35-year-old, Feliciano Lopez of Spain, for a place in the last 16. His record against Lopez is just as solid -- 12-0.

"It was quite a lot of fun out there -- I feel quite warmed up by now," said Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Federer, who fired 63 winners and 68 unforced errors.