Lewis Hamilton takes record pole at Monza

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton took a record 69th Formula One pole position in a wet Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday with title rival Sebastian Vettel only eighth for Ferrari.

The Mercedes driver was more than a second quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the second fastest in a much-delayed session that ended more than three and a half hours after it started.

Verstappen and Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo both have grid penalties, which means Canadian teenage rookie Lance Stroll will move up from fourth to start on the front row for Williams.