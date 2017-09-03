Federer looks to bond with Nadal, maybe face him at US Open New York

Roger Federer is as curious as tennis fans around the world to see if he will finally play against Rafael Nadal for the first time at the US Open.

But even if not, the two career leaders in men’s Grand Slam titles will have the chance to bond as teammates and possibly even doubles partners later this month in a new Europe versus The World team event.

“Good for a change, yes, after all these years,” Federer said. “If I can help him, great. If he can help me, even better.” Federer rolled into the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday, extending his bid for a 20th career Grand Slam title by downing Spanish 31st seed Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

The 36-year-old Swiss third seed, seeking a record sixth title on New York hardcourts, could meet world number one Nadal in a Friday semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the one Slam where they have never played.