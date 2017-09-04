Sport

Anderson into second US Open quarter-final

04 September 2017 - 10:49 By AFP
Kevin Anderson of South Africa shakes hands with Paolo Lorenzi of Italy after defeating him in his men's singles fourth round match on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Kevin Anderson reached the US Open quarter-finals for the second time on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 win over Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi.

Anderson, who also made the last eight in 2015, will face either Sam Querrey of the United States or Mischa Zverev of Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

“I really imposed my game at the start,” said Anderson. “But Paolo never gives up, he runs for everything.

“I had to dig really deep.” Anderson went into the match not having been broken in 43 service games but that run came to an end in the second set.

