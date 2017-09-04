Anderson sets up US Open last eight showdown against Querrey

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson will meet American Sam Querrey for a place in US Open semi-finals after both men advanced to the last eight on Sunday.

Anderson is enjoying a fine northern hemisphere summer that saw him make Wimbledon’s last 16 as well as his first ATP final in two years‚ at the Citi Open in Washington in August.

At Wimbledon‚ Anderson lost a five-set thriller to Querrey‚ who went on to make the semi-finals.

The good friends are set for a rematch in New York on Wednesday where the American became the first male home quarterfinalist in six years.

Anderson also made the US Open quarterfinals in 2015.

"It feels great‚" said Anderson.