Hamilton pulls three points clear of Vettel

Lewis Hamilton took over as leader of the drivers' world championship for the first time this year on Sunday when he claimed a lights-to-flag victory as Mercedes dominated the Italian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old Briton, seeking his fourth world title, made a perfect start from his record 69th pole position to lead his Mercedes teammate Finn Valtteri Bottas home for his sixth win this year, his third at Monza and the 59th of his career.

Hamilton now leads four-time champion Sebastian Vettel by three points after the German finished third, 36 seconds adrift, in his Ferrari.

Having won in Belgium last Sunday, Hamilton also became the first driver to score back-to-back victories this year. It was Mercedes' third one-two this year and the team's 39th overall.

Hamilton now has 238 points ahead of Vettel on 235 and Bottas on 197. In the constructors' championship, Mercedes lead with 435 to Ferrari on 373.

"I am so happy and the team did a great job - Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power," said Hamilton, who was booed by a large partisan crowd.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who started 16th after incurring grid penalties, came home fourth for Red Bull ahead of Finn Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.