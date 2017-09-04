Mark Farah proposes inside the boxing ring

"Thank you very much‚" she sobbed‚ before attempting to leave the ring.

But as Gerhardt was about to leave the ring‚ Farah suddenly got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

"Baby could you marry me?" he asked while holding a beautiful ring in his hands.

"I love you so much."

Gerhardt's tears flowed again as the enormity of what was happening finally dawned on her.

"Oh my God‚ oh my God! Wow‚ wow! Of course baby I will marry you‚" she gasped.

The crowd rose to give the couple an ovation.

No South African boxer had ever proposed in the ring and Farah became the first.

Farah said he kept a tight lid on his plans and his trainer Alan Toweel Junior slipped the ring to him before ring announcer Sipho Mashinini announced the verdict of the Real Steel's Promotion's "Champions of Tomorrow" development fight.

"It was a surprise‚" Farah said.

"All she probably knew was that I was going to mention her birthday in the ring. We've been dating for four years now and we are madly in love."