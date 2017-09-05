Joshua to face Pulev in Cardiff in October

Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28, the two fighters announced on Tuesday.

Joshua, 27, had been pursuing a Las Vegas rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, who he beat at Wembley in April, only for the Ukrainian to announce his retirement.

Instead, Joshua (19-0) will face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev beneath a closed roof in Cardiff, paving the way for him to make his United States debut next year.

"October 28 can't come soon enough," Joshua said in a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.

"I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.