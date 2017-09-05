Kevin meets his match in Querrey

South Africa's Kevin Anderson will meet American Sam Querrey for a place in US Open semifinals after both men advanced to the last eight on Sunday.

Anderson is enjoying a fine northern hemisphere summer that saw him make Wimbledon's last 16 as well as his first ATP final in two years, at the Citi Open in Washington in August.

At Wimbledon, Anderson lost a five-set thriller to Querrey, who went on to make the semifinals.

The good friends are set for a rematch in New York on Wednesday where the American became the first male home quarterfinalist in six years.

Anderson also made the US Open quarterfinals in 2015.

"It feels great right now, matching my best result here. I feel like I'm playing really good tennis. My body's healthy. It was a pretty tough loss at the beginning of this year with a few injuries.

"Right now there are a few aches and pains, but every tennis player has that.

"There are a few matches to go. I'm pretty excited about that."

On Sunday night the 28th seed advanced by beating Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-3 6-7 6-4 to set up a return date with Querrey.

The American was too good for Germany's Micha Zverev, winning their clash in straight sets, blasting his opponent off court 6-2 6-2 6-1 in just 1hr 16min.

The 2.03m tall Anderson has used his blistering serve to devastating effect during the tournament.

Before Lorenzi broke his serve in the third set, the South African had gone 55 service games in the tournament without dropping his serve.

He also partially lost a toenail during the 2h 57min match, but he said afterwards that it would not be a problem going into the clash against Querrey. "It'll be fine. I'll tape it up and it will be good to go for the next match."

It's the second time in three years that Anderson is into the last eight in New York, and after an injury-plagued 2016, the 31-year-old has never had a better shot at making the final.