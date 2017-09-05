Meet Kelsey Anderson, the woman behind South Africa's No. 1

She is the woman behind the man who wants to break American hearts at the US Open.

Kelsey Anderson is the wife of Kevin Anderson, the South African who plays Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, head of her husband’s support team and a woman fast forging a reputation as a force behind his resurgence.

The Andersons met while at the University of Illinois where Kelsey, an American who is now a qualified accountant, was on the golf team. After marrying in 2011, Kelsey put her career on hold to follow her husband on Tour.

“I manage his book-keeping and I will deal with flights and hotel bookings,” she said in an interview.

“We all do our part and I'd like to think I have an important role on the team in taking some pressure off him. We do our best just so that he can focus on the game."

Anderson reached the top 10 in October 2015, soon after making his first U.S. Open quarter-final, and though injuries affected him last year, he is closing in on the world’s top 20 once more.