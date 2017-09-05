But on Wednesday morning (SA time)‚ South Africa’s Kevin Anderson will encounter a frothing‚ heaving mass of New Yorkers who want to see the back of him and it will be anything but soulless.

It’s not that the likeable 31-year-old has done anything to upset the most forthright sports fans in the world.

It’s just that he’s playing against toothy 29-year-old American Sam Querrey for a place in the US Open semifinals‚ and therefore Anderson will be enemy No 1.

Anderson will not only have to stop Querrey‚ who has won 15 of his last 19 matches in all tournaments‚ but also the huge and hugely‚ partisan crowd.

Anderson has slipped under the radar at Flushing Meadows to reach the last eight.