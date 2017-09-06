Kevin Anderson’s single-mindedness is paying off

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson’s progression to the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday has come relatively late in a career hampered by injury but always full of promise‚ and is the result of dedication and focus.

He will face Spain’s No 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in Sunday’s final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The 31-year-old is built for power on the tennis court with his 2.03m frame able to send down a barrage of aces and unplayable serves.

But last year his body was breaking down.

From a career high singles rank of No 10 soon after making the US Open quarterfinals in 2015‚ Anderson struggled through a series of knee‚ ankle and shoulder injuries in 2016 that saw him slide down to 79th by March this year.