Porsche not ruling out F1 return as engine supplier

06 September 2017 - 10:56 By AFP
Oliver Blume (L), chairman of German luxury sports carmaker Porsche AG, and CFO Lutz Meschke attend Porsche's annual press conference on March 11, 2016 in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Oliver Blume (L), chairman of German luxury sports carmaker Porsche AG, and CFO Lutz Meschke attend Porsche's annual press conference on March 11, 2016 in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Image: Deniz Calagan / dpa / AFP

Porsche has not ruled out a return to Formula One as an engine supplier, the German car manufacturer's financial chief said Tuesday.

"F1 could be one of the right places," Lutz Meschke told Motorsport.com.

"As you know Formula E is very important for us now, and F1 is always a good topic to think about. And I think we are in quite good discussions regarding the new engine."

Asked if the current plans for a twin-turbo V6 with less technology could attract Porsche to F1, Meschke said: "Absolutely. We have to cut costs in F1, and it's a good way to reach this target."

Meschke also confirmed that "discussions are around being a supplier", with no plans to form a works team.

Porsche already has a commitment to Formula E with a works-backed team from the 2019/20 season.

F1's commercial boss Sean Bratches told Motorsport.com that the sport's new owners Liberty Media would be delighted to have Porsche on board in 2021.

"Ultimately we're trying to create a platform and environment where more engine manufacturers and brands and teams come into this sport and make it a compelling business proposition to do so," Bratches told the website.

"As the individual who kind of runs marketing and branding at F1 the inclusion of Porsche, which is a heritage racing brand in our sport, would be highly valued."

Porsche has not been involved in F1 since 1991.

It was engine supplier for McLaren when Niki Lauda (1984) and Alain Prost (1985, 1986) were crowned world champions driving McLaren-TAG-Porsche cars.

