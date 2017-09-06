Porsche not ruling out F1 return as engine supplier

Porsche has not ruled out a return to Formula One as an engine supplier, the German car manufacturer's financial chief said Tuesday.

"F1 could be one of the right places," Lutz Meschke told Motorsport.com.

"As you know Formula E is very important for us now, and F1 is always a good topic to think about. And I think we are in quite good discussions regarding the new engine."

Asked if the current plans for a twin-turbo V6 with less technology could attract Porsche to F1, Meschke said: "Absolutely. We have to cut costs in F1, and it's a good way to reach this target."

Meschke also confirmed that "discussions are around being a supplier", with no plans to form a works team.