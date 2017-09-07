South African boxing has never known anyone quite like Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena.

He is a one-man marketer and has slotted perfectly into a world where social media and branding have become ubiquitous.

What is more‚ he can fight‚ blending his alpha male personality with his power to produce arguably South Africa’s most popular boxer.

The 25-year-old former SA‚ WBC Youth silver and WBA Pan African cruiserweight champion - who is trained by Peter Smith - will face France-based ring warrior Youri "El Toro" Kalenga in a fight for the vacant IBO cruiserweight championship at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

Their 12 rounder will top Golden Gloves' six bout card which is part of the 40th anniversary of this promotion that is guided by Rodney Berman.

“Yes‚ 2016 was good‚ but I look to progress every year‚" Lerena said.