SA gets its first house of gaming – yes, an actual house

In a significant step for local e-sport development, a house in Johannesburg has been dedicated solely to gaming.

One of the things South African electronic gaming teams have lacked in the past is the ability for gamers to play and live together. For the most part, team members practise with each other from their respective homes, with top teams coming together for a "boot camp" before major tournaments.

It seems the local e-sports industry is fast moving towards a position where it can support professional players who play for a living. Top South African Dota 2 side White Rabbit Gaming (WRG) has taken another step towards this dream with the launch of a gaming house for its players last weekend.

The WRG Dota 2 side has won the last two local Dota 2 Masters tournaments, netting them a cool R1-million, or R210,000 per player. It’s nowhere near the $10.8-million (R138-million) the winning team of the Dota 2 International took home for winning the world’s largest gaming tournament, but it is enough to keep an 18-year-old or a 25-year-old (the age range of the team) going for some time.