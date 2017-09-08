Nadal wary of Del Potro US Open's day of the 'dead'

Rafael Nadal tackles Juan Martin del Potro on Friday for a place in the US Open final, wary of the Argentine giant whose game he describes as having the power to leave opponents "dead."

World number one Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion, enjoys a 8-5 career edge over 2009 winner Del Potro, who knocked out Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is 22-3 in Grand Slam semi-finals, winning the last 14 in which he has appeared.

However, his last loss at this stage came on the same New York hard courts in 2009 at the hands of Del Potro, who went on to shock Federer in the final, ending the Swiss legend's five-year reign.

"Juan Martin is a top player. When he's playing well, it's difficult to stop him," admitted Nadal, who has lost his last two meetings on hardcourts with the 28-year-old.