SA Olympian and 100m sprint record holder Akani Simbine graduates
South African 100m sprint record holder‚ Olympian and Diamond League gold medallist Akani Simbine on Friday graduated from the University of Pretoria (UP) with a Bachelor of Information Science.
The 23-year old‚ who hails from Kempton Park‚ was awarded a scholarship by UP and was later assisted by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).
“The facilities and support from UP has been great and equipped me to study and progress as an athlete at the same time.
"Completing this degree has allowed me to learn a lot and grow as a person. It’s provided me with a pathway outside of the sports arena and this is something that I encourage all professional sportspeople to consider.
"I have gained a qualification that no one can take away from me‚” said Simbine.
Akani was earlier this week listed in the Top 100 Most Influential Young Africans.
“Make no mistake‚ it was tough to balance my studies with the rigours of being a professional athlete.
"This was exacerbated with me competing at the Rio Olympics. However‚ my support team were amazing and that is why I say that standing on that podium and collecting my degree I know that it was a team effort.
"All the sacrifice and work was worth it‚” he added.
“Witnessing young South Africans achieve in this way is inspiring and rewarding. congratulations to Akani and all those graduating today‚” said the UP's Prof Sunil Maharaj.
- TimesLIVE
