SA Olympian and 100m sprint record holder Akani Simbine graduates

South African 100m sprint record holder‚ Olympian and Diamond League gold medallist Akani Simbine on Friday graduated from the University of Pretoria (UP) with a Bachelor of Information Science.

The 23-year old‚ who hails from Kempton Park‚ was awarded a scholarship by UP and was later assisted by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

“The facilities and support from UP has been great and equipped me to study and progress as an athlete at the same time.