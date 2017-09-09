Rafael Nadal eyes sweet sixteen against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson

Rafael Nadal can wrap up a 16th Grand Slam title and third at the US Open on Sunday but has to find a way past the almost unbreakable spirit of South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who captured a 10th Roland Garros in June and was runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open in January, is the overwhelming favourite.

He is the world number one playing in his 23rd Slam final and who won his first major as a 19-year-old at the sixth attempt.

Anderson, two weeks older, is playing in his first final at the Slams after a career stretching 32 majors.

Nadal’s 73 career titles also dwarf Anderson’s modest three. But the Spaniard is wary of the challenge posed by 6ft 8in (2.02m) Anderson’s deadly serve.

At the US Open, the South African has fired 114 aces and has been broken just five times in 108 service games.

He has also unleashed the tournament’s third fastest serve of 137 mph (220.4km/h).

“It’s a very tough one. He’s a huge player with an unbelievable serve and he plays so well on these kinds of surfaces,” said Nadal of a player he has known since he was 12 years old. “I need to be ready for it. It is probably the most important match for me that remains this year, so I am going to try my best to play my best.” Nadal was champion in New York in 2010 and 2013 while finishing runner-up in 2011.

He was expected to have been pushed hard by 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro, who knocked out Federer in the last eight, when they met in Friday’s semi-finals.

But after being out-fought and out-thought in the first set, Nadal switched up his tactics, had the weary Del Potro scrambling around the Arthur Ashe Stadium court and eventually claimed a 15th successive semi-final win at the Slams.

Victory on Sunday would take Nadal to within three majors of Federer’s record of 19 and extend the iron grip of Nadal, Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Since Federer won his first Wimbledon in 2003, an incredible 52 of the 57 Slams have been claimed by the five men.