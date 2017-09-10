I wish it could have been a draw, says US Open women's champ Stephens

US Open champion Sloane Stephens said she wished her US Open final triumph over close friend Madison Keys could have been a draw rather than the rout it turned out to be.

Stephens, the world number 83, raced to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over her 15th seeded American compatriot in just over an hour.

Both women embraced at the net before sitting next to each other courtside as they waited for the post-match ceremony to start.

“Maddy is one of my best friends, if not my best friend on tour and I told her I would not have wanted to play anybody else,” said the 24-year-old.

“It’s a special moment. I said to her that I wished it could have been a draw. “If the situation was the other way around, Maddy would have said the same thing. It’s incredible. It’s what true friendship is all about.”

Stephens only returned to the tour at Wimbledon after missing 11 months having undergone left foot surgery.

Her world ranking slid to 957 before semi-final runs at US Open tuneups in Toronto and Cincinnati.