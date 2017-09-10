Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP

World champion Marc Marquez of Spain won the San Marino MotoGP in slippery conditions on Sunday to join Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the world championship standings.

Marquez, on a Honda, finished ahead of Italy’s Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci on a wet track with Dovizioso, also on a Ducati, finishing third.

Both Marquez and Dovizioso have 199 points in the world championship standings with five races left in the season.

“I tried to control my pace throughout the race and in these conditions I had to be patient, but in the end I had to go for it,” said Marquez after claiming his fourth win of the season.

“It’s a very important victory. We have to keep pushing, we have a good level,” added the Spaniard with the next race at home in Aragon on September 24.

It was a 59th career win for Marquez, who started from third on the grid and took the lead from Petrucci on the final lap to secure his 33rd win the MotoGP category.

The top three in the title race lined up on the front row but it was Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo who got the best start from the second row.