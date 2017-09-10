The opening fortnight of PRO 14 has been chastening for South Africa’s Cheetahs and Southern Kings after two hefty losses each and should serve as a huge wake-up call for both teams.

The Cheetahs have conceded 93 points and 14 tries after losing to Ulster and Munster on their short trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland while the Kings have fared little better.

The Port Elizabeth-based club went down 32-10 to Irish club Connacht on Saturday‚ which followed a 57-10 thrashing by defending champions the Scarlets in round one.

It’s not just losing that is a worry – especially for the Cheetahs‚ who are on paper‚ much stronger than the Kings – it’s the manner of defeat.

The Cheetahs conceded six tries against Ulster and eight against Munster on their way to 42-19 and 51-18 defeats.

Their scrum disintegrated against Munster.

And the home team started three of their second choice front rowers.

These early skirmishes in PRO 14 have highlighted the exceptional quality of rugby up north‚ which is due largely to impressive facilities and coaching.

The Kings and Cheetahs are not South Africa’s strongest teams‚ and they did start away against four of the tournament’s heavyweights‚ but besides the odd eye-catching try‚ they have brought little to the tournament.

Sound defence remains the most basic cornerstone of building a successful campaign and the men from Bloemfontein have ignored it.