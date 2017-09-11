All Blacks Kieran Read and Sam Cane pose a clear and present danger for the Springboks

All Black number eight and captain Kieran Read‚ openside flanker Sam Cane and whoever partners them in the back row pose a clear and present danger.

The Springbok back row may not possess the kind of class and experience that comes with those loose-forwards but they have enough in their armoury to examine Cane's and Read's credentials.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is aware of the impact Cane and Read have on their teammates but had a feeling New Zealand are starting to miss experienced blindside flanker Jerome Kaino.

The 34-year-old hasn't featured for the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in the wake of an extra-marital affair that surfaced on the eve of the August 19 Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Sydney.

Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita have ably deputised for the 2011 Rugby World Cup player of the tournament and it is likely the former will start against the Springboks in Albany on Saturday.