All Blacks Kieran Read and Sam Cane pose a clear and present danger for the Springboks
All Black number eight and captain Kieran Read‚ openside flanker Sam Cane and whoever partners them in the back row pose a clear and present danger.
The Springbok back row may not possess the kind of class and experience that comes with those loose-forwards but they have enough in their armoury to examine Cane's and Read's credentials.
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is aware of the impact Cane and Read have on their teammates but had a feeling New Zealand are starting to miss experienced blindside flanker Jerome Kaino.
The 34-year-old hasn't featured for the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in the wake of an extra-marital affair that surfaced on the eve of the August 19 Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Sydney.
Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita have ably deputised for the 2011 Rugby World Cup player of the tournament and it is likely the former will start against the Springboks in Albany on Saturday.
Coetzee said the All Blacks have always had world-class loose-forwards and this isn't something that's going to change overnight.
“I'm not too sure what's happening in the All Black camp but Kieran Read is a standout performer and a fantastic lineout exponent.
"He wins the ball and wins it back from the kickoff and he's a good ball carrier.
"He's instrumental in everything they do‚” Coetzee said.
“Sam Cane is an unbelievable player and whichever way you look at Ardie Savea and the new bloke they gave an opportunity to (Vaea Fifita)‚ they're good enough to play at test match level.
"We've prepared for a tough test.”
There's also the significant matter of New Zealand's electric back three and how Chiefs dynamo Damian McKenzie has eased himself into test rugby.
McKenzie's forays into test rugby haven't been the easiest defensively and uncharacteristically for an All Black back‚ he seems to struggle under the high ball.
Coetzee isn't fooled by this slight weakness and said the All Black back three collective works for each other.
“Damian McKenzie is comfortable under the high ball but I don't think it's just his role.
"In fact‚ if the ball is kicked onto another player‚ they have to have the basics to catch it.
"They can do that but it's the players around him who make it easier for him.
"They protect what he does from there but he's an X-factor player‚” Coetzee said.
“ He's got something special in terms of how he supports and how he joins the line.
"He's got extra pace to shift into another gear.
"He comes in at first five and he's got a good kicking game as well.
"You can't just prepare for certain players.
"You have to have an all-round game and be on top of your game when you play the All Blacks.” - TimesLIVE
