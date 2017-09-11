Top allrounder Shakib pulls out of SA test series
South Africa’s task of beating Bangladesh in their test series this month became significantly easier on Monday when Shakib Al Hasan was taken out of the equation.
Shakib‚ the top-ranked test allrounder‚ had asked the Bangladesh board for a six-month break from international duty. Instead‚ he was granted leave for the series‚ which is scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein from September 28 to October 10.
But there seems to be a chance Shakib will be in action in South Africa before the three one-day internationals and two T20s that will follow the tests.
“He can miss the first test against South Africa‚ but if he wants he can play the second test‚” selector Akram Khan told ESPNCricinfo.
“He will not be travelling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do.”
Another Bangladesh selector‚ Minhajul Abedin‚ said: “I respect his decision but of course it is very hard to replace him.
“We have to take into account his mental state because as a player I understand what he may be going through physically and mentally.”
Shakib is Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer and their top wicket-taker‚ and he proved his worth by scoring 84 in the first innings and taking a match haul of 10/153 in his team’s 20-run win over Australia in Dhaka last month.
It’s the first time a Bangladeshi has opted out of test cricket‚ but Shakib’s case will resonate with South Africans: AB de Villiers will return to the test fold in the series against India and Australia this summer having chosen not to play in his team’s last 15 matches in the format.
Nasir Hossain and Shakib are the omissions in the squad for South Africa‚ which was announced on Monday. Off-spinning allrounder Mahmudullah was recalled after missing Bangladesh’s last three tests.
Fast bowler Rubel Hossain and medium pacer Subashis Roy also cracked the nod.
South Africa’s squad will be shaped in part by performances in the opening round of the franchise first-class competition‚ which starts next Tuesday.
New coach Ottis Gibson — who is scheduled to arrive in South Africa next Monday — has requested that as many national players as possible feature in those matches‚ and the squad won’t be named before the end of the round.
In the wake of South Africa’s disappointing winter tour to England‚ Linda Zondi and his selectors will look‚ in particular‚ for strong performances by opening batsmen.
Stephen Cook‚ who was dropped for the England series‚ made a solid case for a comeback by scoring 98‚ 70 not out and 120 for South Africa A in two games against their India counterparts last month.
Aiden Markram‚ who was also in England but did not play‚ made 74 and 79 against India A.
Heino Kuhn replaced Cook in England‚ scored 113 runs in eight innings and averaged 14.12 there‚ and has not played since.
The selectors will also keep an eye out for Dale Steyn‚ who has not played since fracturing his shoulder last November but has been named in the Titans XI for their game against the Dolphins in Centurion.
Bangladesh squad:
Mushfiqur Rahim (captain)‚ Tamim Iqbal‚ Soumya Sarkar‚ Imrul Kayes‚ Sabbir Rahman‚ Mahmudullah‚ Liton Das‚ Mehidy Hasan‚ Taijul Islam‚ Mustafizur Rahman‚ Rubel Hossain‚ Shafiul Islam‚ Taskin Ahmed‚ Subashis Roy‚ Mominul Haque. - TimesLIVE
