South Africa’s task of beating Bangladesh in their test series this month became significantly easier on Monday when Shakib Al Hasan was taken out of the equation.

Shakib‚ the top-ranked test allrounder‚ had asked the Bangladesh board for a six-month break from international duty. Instead‚ he was granted leave for the series‚ which is scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein from September 28 to October 10.

But there seems to be a chance Shakib will be in action in South Africa before the three one-day internationals and two T20s that will follow the tests.

“He can miss the first test against South Africa‚ but if he wants he can play the second test‚” selector Akram Khan told ESPNCricinfo.

“He will not be travelling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do.”

Another Bangladesh selector‚ Minhajul Abedin‚ said: “I respect his decision but of course it is very hard to replace him.

“We have to take into account his mental state because as a player I understand what he may be going through physically and mentally.”

Shakib is Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer and their top wicket-taker‚ and he proved his worth by scoring 84 in the first innings and taking a match haul of 10/153 in his team’s 20-run win over Australia in Dhaka last month.