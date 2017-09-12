I've always fought, says Anderson after bitter-sweet US Open

Kevin Anderson says do not count him out yet even after an impressive two-week run to his first grand slam final ended in failure with a loss to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final.

The big-serving 31-year-old South African fell to the top-ranked Spaniard 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, never managing a break-point chance in falling to 0-5 lifetime versus the 16-time slam winner.

"I'd love to build on these two weeks," Anderson said. "It was very difficult but I was able to find my way all the way into the finals. I'll work very hard to hopefully give myself another opportunity."

Sad yet bolstered, Anderson, who has worked to be more emotional in matches, was of two minds after finishing.

"It's a tough loss, but it was obviously a great experience," he said.

"A lot of talk about enjoying the experience and stuff. It was very tough, but definitely a part of that were a few moments that were pretty special. There were a few lessons I learnt from him. When I reflect back in the next little while, I think a lot of the good memories will definitely surface."

Anderson is pushing to display more emotion in matches, though he is a long way from the most flamboyant fist-pumpers on tour.

"Maybe it is a bit more natural for me now. When I'm going out there, it doesn't feel as forced. I'm not thinking about it as much," Anderson said.

"Tennis is very mental and I have definitely proved to myself it's something I can rely on. I've always been a tough competitor. I've always fought. This is just adding an element, something I will definitely be continuing with."

Anderson had never reached a slam semi-final before this week, let alone a title match.

He was the first South African in the US Open final since Cliff Drysdale in 1965 and in any slam since Kevin Curren at the 1985 Wimbledon.