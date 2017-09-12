Tennis South Africa (TSA) chief executive Richard Glover has extended an olive branch to Kevin Anderson by admitting the organisation didn’t do enough to support him earlier in his career.

Anderson‚ 31‚ on Sunday became the first South African in the open era to play in a grand slam singles final‚ at the US Open in New York.

World No 1 Rafa Nadal won the match 6-3 6-3 6-4 to claim his 16th grand slam title.

But it was Anderson’s road to the final that captured SA’s imagination and led to some introspection at TSA.

Glover has only recently taken up the position of CEO‚ and one of his priorities is to entice Anderson to reconsider his self-imposed Davis Cup absence‚ which has stretched to six years now.