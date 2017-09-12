The City of Cape Town has done an about-turn on plans to name Green Point Athletics Track after Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk.

This comes almost a year after Premier Helen Zille proposed the stadium be named after Cape Town-born Van Niekerk owing to his heroics at the 2016 Rio Games‚ where he won gold and broke the 400m world record.

Mayor Patricia de Lille backed the idea in February but a report to Wednesday’s council naming and nominations committee has shot down the idea‚ saying a “heroes’ wall” would be built at the stadium instead.

“After discussions between the executive mayor‚ the premier of the Western Cape and the chairperson of the naming committee‚ it was agreed that the City of Cape Town would not proceed with the previous proposal that the Green Point Athletics Track be renamed after Wayde van Niekerk‚” reads the report.