Alverez vs GGG more worthwhile than Mayweather-McGregor circus, says Ndou

13 September 2017 - 15:06 By Bongani Magasela
Screens in the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino lobby advertise the fight between WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golovkin will defend his titles against Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas.
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Mexican boxing hero Saul Canelo Alvarez‚ a former three-time world champion in two weight divisions‚ will emerge victorious in his super championship bout against undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Sunday morning.

This assertion was made on Wednesday by Australia-based South African Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou‚ for whom one of his 13 losses against 49 wins and two draws was against Alvarez when they fought for the WBC Silver welterweight title in 2012.

“I have my money on Canelo‚” said the former IBF junior welterweight and IBO welterweight champion who has lived in New South Wales since 1995.

The South African‚ now a practicing attorney‚ said he thought the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – perceived and billed to be the “Fight of the Decade” – will be a thriller that is more than worth watching.

Kevin Lerena prepares for the next chapter of his boxing career

South African boxing has never known anyone quite like Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena.
6 days ago

Twenty-seven year old Alvarez has captured the WBC and WBA belts in the junior middleweight and WBO in the middleweight classes.

He has a single loss to Floyd “Money” Mayweather against 49 wins with 34 knockouts.

Golovkin‚ from Kazakhstan‚ holds the WBC‚ WBA Super‚ IBF and IBO middleweight belts.

The 35-year-old Super champion‚ who is based in California‚ is undefeated in 37 fights and has 33 knockouts.

“I think it’s gonna be a great‚ exciting and competitive fight‚” said Ndou.

“It will be way better than the recent Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor circus we witnessed.

"I rate Canelo as pound for pound the best fighter in the world now that Mayweather has retired again.

Joshua to face Pulev in Cardiff in October

Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on ...
8 days ago

“He has never disappointed in all his fights. Golovkin‚ on the other hand‚ struggled against a smaller man in Kell Brook‚ who moved up two divisions to fight him.

“Up until the fight was stopped it was close‚ though which Brooks dominated at some stages.

“Golovkin also struggled against Daniel Jacobs. To put it in context‚ he was lucky to walk away with a win. I personally had Jacobs winning that fight.”

Ndou added: “Canelo is a natural‚ talented all-round fighter whereas Golovkin is one-dimensional. Golovkin relies on punching power but he will need more than that against a seasoned fighter of Canelo’s caliber‚ who also happens to have a strong chin.

Conor McGregor praised for gutsy performance

Irish media hailed Dublin's Conor McGregor for a gritty display on Sunday following his 10th-round loss to Floyd Mayweather. The pundits focused on ...
16 days ago

“If he gets caught with the same punches he was getting caught with in the Brook and Jacobs fights he will get stopped.

“One can never underestimate Canelo’s punching power. My prediction is Canelo by knockout in the second half of the fight or by points.”

The fight will be televised live on SuperSport 2 from 2am.

