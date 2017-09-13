Mexican boxing hero Saul Canelo Alvarez‚ a former three-time world champion in two weight divisions‚ will emerge victorious in his super championship bout against undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Sunday morning.

This assertion was made on Wednesday by Australia-based South African Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou‚ for whom one of his 13 losses against 49 wins and two draws was against Alvarez when they fought for the WBC Silver welterweight title in 2012.

“I have my money on Canelo‚” said the former IBF junior welterweight and IBO welterweight champion who has lived in New South Wales since 1995.

The South African‚ now a practicing attorney‚ said he thought the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – perceived and billed to be the “Fight of the Decade” – will be a thriller that is more than worth watching.