Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2018 Formula One season

Formula One world champions Mercedes announced what they said was a 'no-brainer' of a deal on Wednesday by signing Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas for another season alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas joined from Williams in January after Hamilton's previous team mate, Germany's 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, decided to retire within days of winning the title last November.

The 28-year-old has won two races so far this season, in Austria and Russia, and is third in the standings with a 41 point gap to championship leader Hamilton.

The extension was widely expected after four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel signed a new long-term deal with Ferrari last month, removing a leading candidate for the job.