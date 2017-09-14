Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner

Fernando Alonso on Thursday said he'd give McLaren a chance to settle their plans before making a decision about his future -- but warned that he wouldn't stick around in a losing car.

The frustrated two-time world champion has been making noises all season about quitting the British team, who are widely expected to dump their misfiring Honda engines and go with Renault instead.

Alonso's car has failed to complete six races this season, and his best finish so far is sixth.

He said he had "many options" both inside and outside of Formula One, but added that "very good news is coming".

"Whatever I do next year is because I want to win. I will not be around in any series to be fighting for top 10 or top 15," he told reporters ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.