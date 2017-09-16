If you didn’t know that the Cape Town Marathon is celebrating becoming the first race in Africa to be awarded Gold Label status by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)‚ Elana Meyer told you so without saying a word.

There isn’t much to the Olympic silver medallist in a physical sense‚ but most of what there is was colour-coded on Friday. She wore a dazzling smile‚ and a gold windbreaker and gold shoes.

“It’s the beginning of a dream‚” Meyer said of Sunday’s headline 42.2km event — the fourth in the race’s history.

Alessio Punzi‚ the IAAF manager for road running‚ concurred with Meyer: “You’re halfway there. You have the certification; use it to attract more runners and more sponsorship.”

Events need to jump through several IAAF hoops to secure the Gold Label‚ among them a stipulation that they invite‚ from a minimum of five countries‚ at least five male and five female runners who have run qualifying times in the 36 months before the race. For men the marathon qualifying time is 2:10:00. For women it’s 2:28:00.