Both Ferraris Vettel, Raikkonen crash out of Singapore GP in chaotic wet start

Pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen both crashed out as the rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix night race got off to a chaotic start on Sunday.

Raikkonen ploughed into Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the first corner, taking both cars out of the race and also dealing a heavy hit to Fernando Alonso’s McLaren.

Vettel, who had been looking to reclaim the world championship lead from Lewis

Hamilton, spun further ahead and lost his front wing, a crash that also ended his race.

Hamilton avoided the trouble and progressed from fifth on the grid to first, ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, as the cars race finally restarted after a safety car.