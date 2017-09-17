Confident Sebastian Vettel leaves Lewis Hamilton needing 'miracle'

Sebastian Vettel heads into Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix brimming with confidence after a blistering run in qualifying while championship leader Lewis Hamilton is praying for a “miracle“.

Vettel’s chances of a fifth win under Singapore’s floodlights rose inexorably when he pulled out a stunning lap of 1min 39.491sec to seize pole ahead of Red Bull teenager Max Verstappen, with Hamilton down in fifth.

It gives the Ferrari driver a gilt-edged chance to reclaim the world championship lead from Hamilton, who edged three points ahead by winning this month’s Italian Grand Prix.

Seven of the nine editions of the night race have been won from pole position, and Vettel is the master of the Marina Bay street circuit after his wins in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

“We have a long race and a lot of things can happen. Certainly grid position is king or crucial, but still it’s a long race,” said the German.

“I’m confident. For the others? Max is next to me, so first of all I guess I’m racing him and then Daniel (Ricciardo) and so on and so forth. So not too bothered where other people are.”