Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix
17 September 2017 - 16:27
Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic and rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to seize control of the Formula One world championship as his title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out on the first lap.
The Mercedes driver won ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo as Ferrari’s Vettel was one of eight men who failed to finish the first Singapore race held in wet conditions.
