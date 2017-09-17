Sport

Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix

17 September 2017 - 16:27 By AFP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.
Image: REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic and rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to seize control of the Formula One world championship as his title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out on the first lap.

The Mercedes driver won ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo as Ferrari’s Vettel was one of eight men who failed to finish the first Singapore race held in wet conditions.

