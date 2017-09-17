South Africa won their Davis Cup Euro/Africa Group Two tie against Denmark on Sunday.

Victory was sealed when Lloyd Harris won his reverse singles match against Frederik Nielsen 6-1 1-6 6-4 6-3 in two hours 12 minutes‚ in Aarhus‚ Denmark.

Harris rifled down eight aces‚ while his opponent committed five double faults.

It was Harris’s second singles win of the tie after his straight sets victory on Friday over Benjamin Hannestad.

Earlier that day South Africa’s Nik Scholtz got the tie off to a poor start when he lost in straight sets to Nielsen.

On Saturday‚ the visitors took a two-one lead when Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse won their doubles clash against Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen.

South Africa‚ however‚ sealed the tie when Harris beat Nielsen yesterday to propel his team into Euro/Africa Group One.

From there they can launch themselves back into Davis Cup’s prestigious World Group. - TimesLIVE