Mercedes must not drop the ball now, warns Wolff

Mercedes will see Ferrari’s Singapore self-destruction as a warning, even as they revel in Lewis Hamilton’s sudden 28-point lead, that anything can happen in Formula One and nothing can be taken for granted.

Hamilton’s seventh win of the season fell into the Mercedes driver’s lap after title rival Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen collided with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the start.

With six races remaining, and seven wins in 14 now under his belt, the Briton is the clear favourite to take a fourth title this year.

But he also knows, as much as Vettel, how fickle the championship can be.

Last year Hamilton was leading from pole in Malaysia — the race after Singapore — when his car’s engine expired.