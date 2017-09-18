SA bids to make Davis Cup World group stage

South Africa won their Davis Cup Euro-Africa Group Two tie against Denmark yesterday.

Victory was sealed when Lloyd Harris won his reverse singles match against Frederik Nielsen 6-1 1-6 6-4 6-3 in two hours 12 minutes, rifling down eight aces to Nielsen's five double faults.

It was Harris's second singles win of the tie after his victory on Friday over Benjamin Hannestad in straight sets.

Earlier the same day South Africa's Nik Scholtz got the tie off to a poor start when he lost in straight sets to Nielsen.

On Saturday South Africa took a 2-1 lead when Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse won their doubles clash against Thomas Kromann and Nielsen.

Harris' win propelled his team into Euro-Africa Group One for a tilt at the cup's World Group.