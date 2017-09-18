Local tennis officials are getting closer to convincing SA's top ranked player Kevin Anderson to return to the Davis Cup fold next year.

Tennis SA chief executive Richard Glover expressed the hope Anderson would be available again after a six-year absence.

Anderson has been absent since he opted to focus his attention on improving his ranking‚ which currently stands at 15. Two years ago he reached a career high of 10th.

“I believe we can convince him‚" said Glover.

"He has a lot of respect for Marcus Ondruska‚ who is turning out to be a fantastic Davis Cup captain.

"Marcus is quietly confident we can get Kevin to play in selected ties.”

He added that Anderson‚ who reached the US Open final two Sundays ago‚ almost made himself available for South Africa’s Davis Cup tie against Denmark last weekend.

“Marcus almost persuaded him but I think it would have been tough for him having reached the US Open final.”

As it turned out Ondruska’s team didn’t need Anderson on this occasion as they powered to a three-one win over Denmark in Aarhus on the weekend.