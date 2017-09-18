SA tennis officials closer to convincing Kevin Anderson to return to the Davis Cup after six-year absence
Local tennis officials are getting closer to convincing SA's top ranked player Kevin Anderson to return to the Davis Cup fold next year.
Tennis SA chief executive Richard Glover expressed the hope Anderson would be available again after a six-year absence.
Anderson has been absent since he opted to focus his attention on improving his ranking‚ which currently stands at 15. Two years ago he reached a career high of 10th.
“I believe we can convince him‚" said Glover.
"He has a lot of respect for Marcus Ondruska‚ who is turning out to be a fantastic Davis Cup captain.
"Marcus is quietly confident we can get Kevin to play in selected ties.”
He added that Anderson‚ who reached the US Open final two Sundays ago‚ almost made himself available for South Africa’s Davis Cup tie against Denmark last weekend.
“Marcus almost persuaded him but I think it would have been tough for him having reached the US Open final.”
As it turned out Ondruska’s team didn’t need Anderson on this occasion as they powered to a three-one win over Denmark in Aarhus on the weekend.
The last match was called off after South Africa took an unassailable lead in the first of the reverse singles matches.
The victory elevated South Africa from the Euro/Africa group two to group one‚ where they will play for the right to return to the prestigious world group next year.
“If Kevin makes himself available we can give it a go‚” said Glover.
“Along with a rising star like 20-year-old Lloyd Harris‚ as well the world-class doubles combination of Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse‚ we’ll have a very competitive team.
“Klaasen and Roelofse gave us a decisive victory which put Denmark on the backfoot on Saturday. I don’t think that combination has lost a Davis Cup match.”
Glover said despite the fact that the team had been competing in lowly group two‚ Tennis SA has tried to give them the support of a team in the world group.
“Now that we are in group one we should establish a foothold‚ gain some stability and make sure there is sustainability when we get the world group.
"We can’t keep yo-yoing. For that we need to develop depth in the extended squad.
“We need to expose the younger players to the team culture under Marcus.
"Davis Cup is really a different kettle of fish to what the players are used to.
"You almost get a football atmosphere at some of the ties and that takes getting used to.” - TimesLIVE
