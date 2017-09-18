Triple G slugs to draw

Three-belt champ Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez look set to rule the resurgent middleweight division for years after their 12-round slugfest, which ended in a stalemate.

"It was a great fight," said boxing promoter Oscar de la Hoya.

"This is one of the best fights we have seen in recent years."

The draw means Kazakhstan's Golovkin keeps his World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts.

"We knew going into this it would be a war," said Golovkin's trainer, Abel Sanchez.

Golovkin will earn a $3-million (about R39.6-million) purse and Alvarez will make $5-million.

He is considered one of the fittest athletes in boxing and he needed every ounce of that conditioning to withstand the force of Alvarez's body and head punches.

Alvarez said he would trigger a rematch against Golovkin, who has now gone the distance his last two fights.