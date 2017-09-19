Berlin eyes elusive figure

On Sunday three of the greatest marathon runners in history take to the streets of Berlin in what is likely to be one of the greatest and fastest marathons in history.

The three main protagonists, in likely order of winning (and breaking the world record), are Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia and Wilson Kipsang of Kenya.

Kipchoge is a clear stand-out, even in the presence of two of the greatest distance runners in history. It was he who, back in May, came within 26 seconds of breaking the two-hour barrier in a staged and thus ineligible "race" in Italy.

He is not the official world record holder because that performance, bankrolled by Nike, used a number of strategies, some trivial, others likely beneficial, that contravened road-running rules.

He is, however, the undisputed No1 and unless bad weather hits Berlin or he has a poor day, he is likely to be the world-record holder a week from now.

Kipchoge's dominance is illustrated by a story from last year's Rio Olympics (which he won), where he went to the front shortly after halfway, causing panic among his rivals. Apparently, he reassured them: "Don't worry, I am not going yet. But you'll know when I do." I have no idea if that story is true, but that it came out of the race that Kipchoge won in dominant fashion is reason enough to appreciate how feared he is by his rivals.

Kipsang and Bekele are supporting cast by comparison, though either could pick up fragments of a Kipchoge bad day to win, and possibly break the world record, given the pace they are likely to try to run from the gun.

You see, the marathon has been all about breaking two hours for the past three years, and Berlin, by getting the top three into one race, is tripling the ambition to make it happen.

I think the idea that sub-2 is imminent is ridiculous - the official world record is 2:02:57 and, while 2:58 may not sound a lot, it's an enormous amount to take off in one go - the last 2:58 improvement took 16 years, for instance. I think it will take generations of athletes, unless, like Nike, someone "changes the game" by bending and breaking the rules.

So, it is safe to say that Berlin 2017 will not produce a sub-2. It should, however, produce a world record, especially given what Berlin seems to have put together in the form of pacesetters for the race.

Pacesetters are extremely important for world records, because a) they shield the main runners from air resistance, which at these speeds provides a significant advantage, and b) they take away the emotional and mental cost for the main runners to judge the correct pace and "do the work".

In that sub-2 attempt in May, pace-setting was done by a posse of runners who followed closely behind a Tesla vehicle on which a giant clock had been mounted. The pace-makers were able to substitute in and out of the race, which is one of the rules broken (runners cannot normally enter or re-enter races after they start).

That clock atop the Tesla was, in my opinion, the most egregious breaking of the rules in that run. There was no reason for the clock to be as large as it was, other than to function as a windshield.

That benefit won't exist in Berlin (though I suspect they will encourage the lead car to stay as close to the runners as possible), and so the question is: "How much was the car worth?"

At the time, I did some calculations with an aerodynamic engineer to estimate the combination of car and runners was worth 1:30 to 2:00.

Given that part came from the car, and part from the runners, you are probably looking at 0:45 to 1:00 in a "normal race" with other runners only.

Then add the perfect course of Monza, the weather, the continuous access to drinks, and that 2:00:25 Kipchoge ran in May looks to be worth about 2:02:00 in normal conditions.

Time, literally, will tell.