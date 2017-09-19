Next year’s Cape Epic will again feature what cyclists refer to as the race of truth.

The race‚ that will be held from 18 to 25 March‚ will again feature a time-trial which is ultimately aimed at separating the wheat from the chaff.

“The last Absa Cape Epic to feature a time trial was in 2010‚” said race director Kati Csak of the 39km (1 430m of climbing) time trial in Wellington‚ the majority of which will be on the Welvanpas trails.

“We’ve reintroduced it this year to change things up and also to give the leading racers an opportunity to attack their rivals.

"If a team had managed to secure a decent lead by this stage they would normally simply mark their rivals’ attacks‚ but you can’t do that on a time trial.”

The race that was won last year by Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann of team Scott-Sram MTB Racing‚ will again start with a prologue on the slopes of Table Mountain after an absence of three years.

The 2018 race will make stops in Robertson‚ Worcester and Wellington and finish at the Val de Vie Estate in the Paarl-Franschoek Valley.

Riders will spend three nights in Robertson for the first three stages‚ with a transition stage to Worcester‚ where they will stay for one night before settling down in Wellington before the mad dash to Val de Vie‚ which will be the home for the race climax for the next five years.

The organisers say the route is ‘balanced and bold’.

“We believe the route team have come up with a very balanced ride‚” said Csak.

“There are some days that will suit the strong climbers‚ others that will play into the hands of the skilled technical riders.

"Some days will favour riders able to grind it out for hours on end‚ but those with more explosive power will also be eyeing stages where they could strike.”

The total distance of 658km with 13 530m of climbing will include four consecutive days of 100km‚ a final stage that is far from an easy roll to the line.

Unlike in the past‚ there is nothing ceremonial about the final stage with riders having to cover 70km from Wellington to Val de with 2 000m of climbing.

“The route also amounts to a real test for amateurs … they’ll need to be fit and accomplished riders to make it through the eight days‚ including four 100km-plus days in a row‚” said Csak.

- TimesLIVE