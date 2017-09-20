The 'bold and balanced' race of truth

Next year's Cape Epic will again feature what cyclists refer to as the race of truth. The race, which will be held from March 18 to 25, will again feature a time trial aimed at separating the wheat from the chaff.

"The last Absa Cape Epic to feature a time trial was in 2010," said race director Kati Csak of the 39km (1430m of climbing) time trial in Wellington, the majority of which will be on the Welvanpas trails.

"We've reintroduced it this year to change things up and also to give the leading racers an opportunity to attack their rivals. If a team had managed to secure a decent lead by this stage they would normally simply mark their rivals' attacks, but you can't do that on a time trial."

The race, won last year by Nino Schurter and Matthias Stirnemann of Team Scott-Sram MTB Racing, will again start with a prologue on the slopes of Table Mountain, which was not featured over the past three years.

The 2018 race will make stops in Robertson, Worcester and Wellington and finish at the Val de Vie Estate. The organisers say the route is "balanced and bold".

"We believe the route team have come up with a very balanced ride," said Csak. "There are some days that will suit the strong climbers, others that will play into the hands of the skilled technical riders. Some days will favour riders able to grind it out for hours on end, but those with more explosive power will also be eyeing stages where they could strike."

The total distance of 658km with 13530m of climbing will include four consecutive days of 100km, and a final stage that is far from an easy roll to the line.