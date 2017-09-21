Comrades Marathon entry cap increased by 1500 after huge demand

The entry cap for the Comrades Marathon has been increased by 1500 after unprecedented demand saw the initial offering of 20‚000 spots for the 2018 edition snapped up by Wednesday night.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said in a statement on Thursday morning the cap had been raised to 21‚500‚ adding this was possible without compromising safety or comfort of runners.

Entries opened on September 1 and were set to close on November 30.

But CMA race director Rowyn James said the new finish at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as well as an increased social media campaign had seen the 20‚000 target reached earlier than before.

“We have decided to extend the entry process to include 1500 more entries for next year’s Down Run‚” he said in the statement.

“This decision has been taken with due consideration of the integrity of the event and the safety and well-being of participants.

“Those runners who have entered the race in time will still get to enjoy an ultimate race-day experience.”

