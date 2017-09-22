Boxing's legendary 'Raging Bull' dies at 95

Jake LaMotta, the legendary former world middleweight boxing champion whose wild life and times inspired the Oscar-winning movie Raging Bull, was best known for a brutal six-fight rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson.

LaMotta, 95, died in a nursing home following complications from pneumonia, his seventh wife, Denise Baker, told the TMZ.com website.

"I just want people to know he was a great, sweet, sensitive man with a great sense of humour, with eyes that danced," Baker said.

Robert de Niro, who won an Oscar playing La Motta in the 1980 classic Raging Bull, led the tributes, saying in a statement: "Rest in peace, champ."