Boxing's legendary 'Raging Bull' dies at 95
Jake LaMotta, the legendary former world middleweight boxing champion whose wild life and times inspired the Oscar-winning movie Raging Bull, was best known for a brutal six-fight rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson.
LaMotta, 95, died in a nursing home following complications from pneumonia, his seventh wife, Denise Baker, told the TMZ.com website.
"I just want people to know he was a great, sweet, sensitive man with a great sense of humour, with eyes that danced," Baker said.
Robert de Niro, who won an Oscar playing La Motta in the 1980 classic Raging Bull, led the tributes, saying in a statement: "Rest in peace, champ."
LaMotta's long life belied a lengthy career in the ring that was notable for some of the most bruising battles the sport has ever seen.
In a career spanning 1941 to 1954, he racked up a record of 83 victories, 30 of them knockouts, against 19 defeats.
On June 16 1949 he scored a knockout win over French boxer Marcel Cerdan to capture the middleweight title.
After two successful defences he lost the belt in 1952 in his sixth bout against Robinson.
The final fight against Robinson took place on February 14 1951 and was dubbed the "Saint Valentine's Day Massacre".
LaMotta, his eyes badly swollen and unable to see clearly, refused to go down and endured a savage beating before the contest was stopped in the 13th round with him clinging onto the ropes.
"If the referee had held up another 30 seconds, Sugar Ray would have collapsed from hitting me," LaMotta later joked.
Robinson would describe LaMotta as his most durable opponent in the ring.
LaMotta retired in 1954 after a split decision defeat to Billy Kilgore in Miami.
Decades later his remarkable and often violent life story was brought to a wider audience with Martin Scorsese's spellbinding Raging Bull.
The film charted LaMotta's rise, which included a controversial fight against Billy Fox he threw under orders from the Mafia, his abusive second marriage, as well as his dramatic fall after retirement.
"I was upset. I kind of look bad in it. Then I realised it was true. That's the way it was. I was a no-good bastard. I realise it now. It's not the way I am now, but the way I was then," LaMotta said later
In retirement, LaMotta entered the hospitality industry, managing restaurants and bars and even became a comedian.
However in 1958 he was arrested and charged with introducing men to an underage girl in his Miami nightclub. He was convicted of pimping and spent six months on a chain gang in Florida.
