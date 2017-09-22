Sport

Boxing's legendary 'Raging Bull' dies at 95

22 September 2017 - 07:10 By AFP
Jake LaMotta
Jake LaMotta
Image: Facebook/Jake LaMotta

Jake LaMotta, the legendary former world middleweight boxing champion whose wild life and times inspired the Oscar-winning movie Raging Bull, was best known for a brutal six-fight rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson.

LaMotta, 95, died in a nursing home following complications from pneumonia, his seventh wife, Denise Baker, told the TMZ.com website.

"I just want people to know he was a great, sweet, sensitive man with a great sense of humour, with eyes that danced," Baker said.

Robert de Niro, who won an Oscar playing La Motta in the 1980 classic Raging Bull, led the tributes, saying in a statement: "Rest in peace, champ."

CSA works on Boxing Day Test

With India expected to arrive in South Africa only in January, Cricket SA (CSA) is working around the clock to secure a game for Boxing Day.
Sport
1 day ago

LaMotta's long life belied a lengthy career in the ring that was notable for some of the most bruising battles the sport has ever seen.

In a career spanning 1941 to 1954, he racked up a record of 83 victories, 30 of them knockouts, against 19 defeats.

On June 16 1949 he scored a knockout win over French boxer Marcel Cerdan to capture the middleweight title.

After two successful defences he lost the belt in 1952 in his sixth bout against Robinson.

The final fight against Robinson took place on February 14 1951 and was dubbed the "Saint Valentine's Day Massacre".

LaMotta, his eyes badly swollen and unable to see clearly, refused to go down and endured a savage beating before the contest was stopped in the 13th round with him clinging onto the ropes.

Cricket SA working hard trying to secure content for Boxing Day Test

With India only expected to arrive in the country in January next year‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) are working around the clock to secure content for ...
Sport
2 days ago

"If the referee had held up another 30 seconds, Sugar Ray would have collapsed from hitting me," LaMotta later joked.

Robinson would describe LaMotta as his most durable opponent in the ring.

LaMotta retired in 1954 after a split decision defeat to Billy Kilgore in Miami.

Decades later his remarkable and often violent life story was brought to a wider audience with Martin Scorsese's spellbinding Raging Bull.

The film charted LaMotta's rise, which included a controversial fight against Billy Fox he threw under orders from the Mafia, his abusive second marriage, as well as his dramatic fall after retirement.

Ex-England star Rio Ferdinand to turn to boxing: report

Former England star Rio Ferdinand is due to announce on Tuesday he is going to try and become a professional boxer just two months away from his 39th ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I was upset. I kind of look bad in it. Then I realised it was true. That's the way it was. I was a no-good bastard. I realise it now. It's not the way I am now, but the way I was then," LaMotta said later

In retirement, LaMotta entered the hospitality industry, managing restaurants and bars and even became a comedian.

However in 1958 he was arrested and charged with introducing men to an underage girl in his Miami nightclub. He was convicted of pimping and spent six months on a chain gang in Florida. 

Most read

  1. Moroccan nightmare Soccer
  2. Boxing's legendary 'Raging Bull' dies at 95 Sport
  3. Comrades forced to cut off applications early Sport
  4. Markram almost certain to be handed his debut against Bangladesh Cricket
  5. Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X